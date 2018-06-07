AP PHOTOS: Asparagus dubbed 'white gold' harvested in Spain

In this photo taken on Saturday, June 2, 2018, seasonal workers collect white asparagus in Uterga, around 15 km (9 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain. Dubbed the "white gold" of these northern Spanish farms because of their color and the high price they fetch in markets and restaurants around the world, the stringy delicacy is planted every fall and picked each year between April and June, at the height of the spring. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo