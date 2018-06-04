In India, a trio of unlikely heroes wages war on plastic

In this photo taken May 28, 2018, Ram Nath, 40, sorts reusable trash he fished out from Yamuna, India's sacred river that flows through the capital of New Delhi. For more than 25 years, Ram Nath has lived on the banks of the Yamuna River under a 19th-century iron bridge. Each morning, the wiry man walks a few steps from his makeshift hut and enters the black, sludgy waters of one of India’s most polluted rivers. Altaf Qadri AP Photo