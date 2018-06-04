Japan finance minister takes pay cut, officials punished

FILE - In this July 24, 2016, file photo, Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attends a press conference at the close of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province. Aso has taken a one-year salary cut and 20 other officials were penalized for tampering with documents related to a government property sale linked to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife Akie Abe, said Monday, June 4, 2018. The Finance Ministry has acknowledged tampering on hundreds of pages of documents the 2015 land sale to a school where Akie Abe briefly held an honorary position. Ng Han Guan, Pool, File AP Photo