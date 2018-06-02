'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling mugger

FILE- In this Monday, April 16, 2018 file photo, Benedict Cumberbatch waves to fans during Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War red carpet fan event in Singapore. Food-delivery firm Deliveroo has thanked Benedict Cumberbatch after the "Sherlock" star reportedly fought off muggers who were attacking a cyclist working for the company. Uber driver Manuel Dias told the Sun newspaper that he was driving Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter along London's Marylebone High Street when they saw a cyclist being hit with a bottle. Yong Teck Lim, File AP Photo