Shortage expected after floods smother Hawaii staple crop

This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island of Kauai say their state should brace for a shortage of its taro crop, a staple of the traditional Hawaiian diet, after record-breaking rains flooded their fields in April 2018. Haraguchi-Nakayama said damage from the flooding was the worst her family has seen, including her 96-year-old grandfather. It did more harm to their 55-acre farm than Hurricane Iniki that slammed Kauai in 1992. Kahahawai Photography via AP Christian Kahahawai