Director, actress Bosworth to start Montana arts institute

Director and screenwriter Michael Polish and his actress wife Kate Bosworth are helping to cultivate the movie industry in Montana.
The first project is a two-week film school to be held July 9-20 at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, with sessions taught by industry professionals.
Polish says the course through the Montana Institute for the Arts will demonstrate taking a project from script to screen.
The institute's executive director is Flathead County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Bruyer, who works in the film industry as a tactical and military consultant.
Polish and Bosworth were married in 2013 in Philipsburg and split their time between Los Angeles and a home in Bigfork. Bosworth's first movie role was in The Horse Whisperer, which was filmed in Montana.
They most recently collaborated on Nona, a film about sex trafficking in Central America.
