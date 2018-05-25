Agency: Power lines touching trees caused 4 California fires

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, people walk past a fallen transformer and downed power lines on Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa, Calif. State fire officials blamed power lines coming into contact with trees for sparking four Northern California wildfires last October that incinerated more than 130 buildings. In a statement released Friday, May 25, 2018, officials indicated three of the fires could have been prevented if Pacific Gas & Electric Co. had made more efforts to keep trees clear of its power lines. PG&E says it is reviewing those conclusions. San Jose Mercury News via AP, File Nhat V. Meyer