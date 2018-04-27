Vera Bradley fans, start the countdown to your Coast connection

The paisley is just about ready to pop.
The Gulfport Vera Bradley Outlet is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. May 4 at Gulfport Premium Outlets, according to information from the outlet mall.
The store is in a 3,400-square-foot space near Talbots Outlet and Victoria Lynn Jewelry.
The first 10 people to enter the lifestyle brand's store May 4 will receive "a special Vera Bradley gift," the information states. Don't worry if you can't be there that morning, though. There will be giveaways and opportunities to register to win prizes May 4 and 5.
In addition to the popular quilted cotton pieces, the Gulfport Vera Bradley Outlet's offerings will feature fabrications like full-grain leather and water-repellent poly twill.
Meanwhile, Gap Factory has completed a full renovation, including a new location. The 8,500 square-foot store is across from Carter's. Fitting rooms are now in the center of the store.
