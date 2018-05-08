This West Coast couple is bringing a taste of wine country to a new Bay St. Louis bistro

SHARE COPY LINK Central Station Bistro will soon be opening in Bay St. Louis. It will offer clientele a peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie. Janice Hall talks about talks about what visitors can expect. Amanda McCoy

Central Station Bistro will soon be opening in Bay St. Louis. It will offer clientele a peaceful and relaxing place to enjoy wine, cheese and charcuterie. Janice Hall talks about talks about what visitors can expect. Amanda McCoy