Old Navy is opening another location on the Coast

Can’t get enough flip flops, jeans and American flag T-shirts? Budget-minded fashionistas will be glad to know Old Navy is opening a second retail location on the Coast.
The store will open in the Promenade in mid-May, a representative with Old Navy said Tuesday, when the company made the official announcement.
Fans of the Gulfport store needn't worry. That store, at 15148 Crossroads Parkway in Crossroads shopping center, will remain open.
The D'Iberville store will have 12,000 square feet and will be between Kohl's and Kirkland's.
It's part of a balanced growth strategy outlined in September by Gap Inc., the parent company of Old Navy.
"As part of that strategy, over the next three years, the company expects to add about 70 net new stores," a news release stated. "The company is on track to meet this goal and will open about 60 Old Navy stores by the end of 2018."
The D'Iberville store is the only new Old Navy retail location planned for Mississippi.
