Here's how to get delivery from Rouses and Target on the Coast

Someone is ready to do your shopping and deliver your groceries, toys and electronics to your home in as little as an hour from Rouses Supermarket in Ocean Springs or Gulfport and from Target in D'Iberville.
This same-day delivery service begins April 26 as the Shipt website and app rolls out service across parts of Mississippi and Louisiana. Those who live in certain area codes in Biloxi, Woolmarket, Gulfport, Ocean Springs and D'Iberville can use the program.
Want to use the service? First check to see if is available in your zip code and then register and download the app on a mobile device.
Sign up before the launch day and pay $49 for a one-year membership rather than the regular $99. Membership includes unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 for the first year.
"Through our app, our members have access to everything they need when they need it, right at their fingertips" said CEO Bill Smith, who founded the company in 2014 and launched it in Birmingham, Alabama. Shipt now is a subsidiary of Target.
Members can browse through products online, choosing fresh produce, meats and staples at Rouses or home and entertainment products they want at Target, noting their color choices or other preferences. After the selections are made, then choose a time for the groceries to be delivered within a one-hour window and pay online with a credit card.
"Shipt shoppers" receive the order then select, bag and deliver the items, The company said it will add 300 of these "shoppers" as the service begins in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Other details provided on the Shipt website are:
▪ You can't place an order until you purchase a membership but you can browse to see how the app works.
▪ You can buy a yearly membership ($99) or pay month to month ($14)
▪ Delivery is free for members on orders over $35. Smaller orders are a $7 delivery fee
▪ Tips for delivery drivers are not required but are appreciated and can be made with cash or with the app.
▪ Weekly sales prices at local stores aren't the same as those offered by Shipt, which puts all of its sales offers in one place under "What's On Sale" for easier browsing.
▪ Shipt prices vary from grocery store prices by an average of $5 on a $35 order due to convenience and other fees.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
