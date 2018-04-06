Local companies looking to hire at Biloxi job fairs

Those looking for a career at a casino, in healthcare, construction and a variety of other jobs with local companies may find the opportunity they seek at two upcoming job fairs in Biloxi.
Admission is free to both events and positions also are available for those with disabilities and for those transitioning out of the military.
They are:
April 10 — The Spring Southern Region Military/Civilian Job Fair is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave., in East Biloxi. Among the employers who will attend are Keesler Air Force Base, IP Casino Resort, WXXV-TV, Saiia Construction Co., Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, RC Construction, local police departments and many others listed on the event website.
April 24 — EmployAbility Job Fair is from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. This job fair is hosted by Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, and the Governor’s Job Fair Network and is designed to promote the hiring of Mississippians with disabilities. Among the employers who will be present are Keesler Federal Credit Union, Pass Christian School District, Coastal Family Medical Center and many others.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354 @MaryPerezSH
