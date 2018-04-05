Gautier marina is up for bid

It's the oldest business in Gautier and the largest marina in Jackson County and the Mary Walker Marina is about to be sold to the highest bidder.
A live, on-site auction will be held at 3 p.m. on April 19, when The National Auction Group of Gadsden, Alabama, starts taking bids. Registration begins at 2 p.m. that day.
It's a sprawling marina on 11 waterfront acres at 3308 Mary Walker Drive in Gautier that could be developed.
"On two separate occasions they were going to build condominiums there," said William Bone, president of National Auction Group.
The property also comes with a home and a half acre island with a sandy beach.
The marina sale is a reserve auction, which means the highest bid doesn't have to be accepted if it is too low. But Bone said the seller is motivated and the marina is beautiful.
The sales brochure says the Pascagoula River frontage provides quick, deepwater access to off-shore fishing and the 139 million square miles of the "finest fishing in the world" in the Gulf of Mexico.
Along with 180 boat slips are all the amenities those who live on their boat or day fishermen need. The marina has a bait and tackle shop, ship store, electronic gate, free WiFi and shower and laundry facilities. It also has fuel docks, about the only gas and diesel fuel tanks for boat fill-ups between Ocean Springs and Mobile and wet and dry boat storage.
Original owner Frank Wentzel started the marina as a fish camp and sold bait, ice and drinks, according to the history on the marina website. A piano crate provided the first cabin at the site. His son Frank Wentzel Jr. and son-in-law Wally Andrews dredged the bayou to make a narrow channel for boat access, using only a 5-gallon paint bucket and a skiff and lifting the buckets of silt by hand.
National Auction Group is a family-owned real estate auction business. Representatives from the company will be at the site for buyer tours April 14 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., April 16 and 17 from noon-6 p.m., April 18 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and April 19 at 10 a.m., or by appointment by calling 800-445-6597.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
