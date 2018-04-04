New hotel, restaurant and movie theater tops $18M in development across the Coast

Work is under way on another hotel in Gulfport, a movie theater at Edgewater Mall and a new restaurant at IP Casino Resort in Biloxi.
Spring typically brings a boom in construction on the Coast, and in just the last three weeks $18 million in new building permits were issued as construction ramps up across South Mississippi.
That boosts new commercial construction for the first three months of the year to more than $87 million, according to the Treen Report that tracks building permits in the three Coast counties. That includes construction of a second casino at Island View Casino, progress at the Mississippi Aquarium and work getting under way at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport.
Construction is starting on the third of four planned hotels near the Gulfport Sportsplex, said David Parker, Gulfport's director of economic development. It will be a SpringHill Suites, which is owned by Marriott.
In Biloxi, an investment of nearly $2 million will turn the former Costa Cucina on the first floor of IP Casino Resort into a new restaurant. Emily Burke, public relations manager, said a name and concept for the new restaurant haven't been released yet, but it will be open 24/7.
An additional $260,000 will be spent at IP Casino to update the concierge area and check-in desk on the first floor to create more room and better flow, Burke said.
Those driving past the Edgewater Mall on U.S. 90 in Biloxi can see progress on a new movie theater that is scheduled to open before Christmas. The city recently issued a building permit for the eight-screen cinema.
Also for the first quarter, construction began on 278 new homes since the start of the year, 192 in Harrison and Hancock Counties and 86 in Jackson County.
According to the Treen Report, building permits were issued in the last three weeks for:
▪ $6,500,000 for new cinema at Edgewater Mall, Biloxi
▪ $4,300,000 four-story hotel at Anchor Plaza 15610 Daniel Blvd. (next to the Sportsplex), Gulfport, by Tampa Entertainment, Buford, Georgia
▪ $2,900,000 for a new gym and renovations to classrooms, library and restrooms at Trent Lott Academy, Pascagoula
▪ $1,900,000 for renovation of first floor restaurant at IP Casino Biloxi
▪ $515,000 for retrofit of AutoZone, 21201 Mississippi 613, Moss Point
▪ $500,000 for a 6,600 square foot, two-story building for Sky Building LLC, 1822 15th St., Gulfport
▪ $500,000 for a renovation by Todd Shaffer at 200 Railroad St., Long Beach
▪ $260,000 for renovation of VIP check-in and concierge at IP Casino Resort Biloxi
▪ $157,000 for addition to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 9062 Kiln-Delisle Road, Pass Christian
▪ $150,000 for addition to arcade and party rooms at Big Play Entertainment, 1836 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $112,000 for a slab for metal building owned by Donald Necaise, 2811 23rd Ave,. Gulfport
▪ $100,000 for renovation at The Roost, 604 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs
▪ $93,000 for renovation of Vera Bradley location at Gulfport Premium Outlets, Gulfport
▪ $40,000 for a garage addition at Finishline Performance Karting, 1782 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $35,000 for renovation at Denny's, 7541 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
▪ $30,000 for addition by Steve Tapper, 15114 Lemoyne Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $23,000 for storage area addition, 378 Reynoir St., Biloxi
▪ $14,000 to replace roof, 2105 Martin St., Pascagoula
▪ $11,000 for renovation by Deep South Shopping Center, 4900 Chicot St., Pascagoula
▪ $5,000 for concrete lean-to, 6900 Hurley Wade Road, Lucedale
