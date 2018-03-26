Business

Nebraska finds new management for troubled nursing homes

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 05:49 AM

LINCOLN, Neb.

The state has taken control of 21 nursing homes around Nebraska because their owner couldn't make payroll.

The homes' owner, Cottonwood Healthcare, also known as Skyline, notified the state about its financial crisis, so the state took action.

A Lancaster County judge approved a plan Friday to put the homes in receivership and under the management of Klaasmeyer and Associates while a plan for the homes' future is prepared.

State officials also are working to ensure that residents of the facilities are receiving proper care.

