AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 14 cents

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 05:44 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 14 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced late Sunday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.71 per gallon. Prices are about 42 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.64 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.77 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average daily gas price was about $2.68 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

