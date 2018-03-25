Alaska heads toward showdown over residents' oil checks

FILE - In this March 5, 2013, file photo, former Sen. Clem Tillion speaks during the Alaska Legislative Centennial at Rockwell's restaurant in Juneau, Alaska. Tillion, a former state legislator, has supported the existing law for calculating the annual check that Alaska residents receive from the state's oil-wealth fund and was part of an effort that unsuccessfully challenged Gov. Bill Walker's 2016 halving of the checks. The Juneau Empire via AP, File Michael Penn