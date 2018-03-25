Business

Former candidate for mayor falls victim to loan fraud

The Associated Press

March 25, 2018 11:10 PM

PHILADELPHIA

A former Philadelphia mayoral candidate says he lost $1.4 million in an alleged Ponzi scheme.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Tom Knox was among several people who fell victim to a $30 million loan fraud operation led by 47-year-old Gary Alan Frank.

Frank owned the Philadelphia-based legal services company Legal Coverage Group Ltd. Federal investigators say Frank inflated the size of his business, claiming in bankruptcy filings it had $378 million in revenue last year when it really had less than $2 million.

Knox says Frank kept up with his interest payments on his loan however, up until his arrest March 16.

Federal authorities have charged Frank with wire fraud.

