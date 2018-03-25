Jets rescind free agency offer to Ndamukong Suh

File-This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh 93) on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Suh won't become a New York Jet. Acting owner Christopher Johnson said Sunday the team has rescinded its offer to the free agent defensive tackle. Johnson was vague on reasons for the move, admitting though that it "didn't seem to be in keeping with our long-term plan."