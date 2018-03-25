Mara disappointed in Beckham, but WR not now on trade block

File-This Oct. 8, 2017, file photo shows New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham warming up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Giants owner John Mara says the team does not have Odell Beckham Jr., on the trading block, then stopped short Sunday of saying the controversial star receiver is an untouchable. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo