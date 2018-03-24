7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear

Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater detention basins, has proceeded in fits and starts for more than 20 years due to inconsistent funding. The project is one of several large-scale flood control projects Houston-area officials are hoping to fully fund and build thanks to billions of federal dollars that have been allocated to pay for flood mitigation efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. David J. Phillip AP Photo