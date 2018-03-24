Food security an issue in Kodiak

In this photo taken March 13, 2018, Midge Short holds some of the produce from an extensive garden that she and her husband, Bruce, maintain on Anton Larson Island during a presentation at the public library in Kodiak, Alaska. "It is about food security – growing as much of your own food as possible," said Short. Food security is a hot topic in Alaska, in Kodiak, even more so. According to a 2014 study commissioned by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 95 percent of the food Alaskans purchase is imported, although that statistic is currently under review. Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP Alistair Gardiner