South Carolina submits 135 sites for jobs and housing help

South Carolina has sent a list of 135 sites in each of the state's 46 counties to the federal government to encourage investments in housing and business in low-income communities.
The "Opportunity Zones " program was sponsored by Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.
The law required Gov. Henry McMaster to narrow a list of 538 sites in need of help according to U.S. Census data to the 135 zones submitted Friday.
One zone surrounds the V.C. Summer Nuclear plant in Fairfield County, where stopping construction on two reactors spiked unemployment.
Other zones are both in rural areas like a large swath of Dillon County and urban areas, like downtown Myrtle Beach.
McMaster says he picked the sites to get private investment and economic growth to areas that need it the most.
