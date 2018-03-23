Texas unemployment in February holds steady at 4 percent

The Texas unemployment rate held steady in February at 4 percent, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday .
The latest statewide jobless rate was the same as January. Nationwide unemployment last month was 4.1 percent, officials with the Austin-based state agency said.
Midland had the state's lowest jobless rate last month at 2.5 percent, followed by Amarillo at 2.9 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the highest unemployment in Texas during February at 7.1 percent, according to the TWC.
"We are encouraged to see the Texas economy continue to expand at a solid pace with Texas employers adding 40,500 jobs over the month for a total of 285,200 jobs gained over the year," said Andres Alcantar, chairman of the TWC.
The addition of those nonfarm jobs during February marked 20 consecutive months of employment growth, according to the commission.
Industries adding jobs in February included professional and business services, with 13,200 more positions. Trade, transportation and utilities added 11,800 jobs, while mining and logging employers added 6,500 positions.
March unemployment figures for Texas are scheduled to be released on April 20.
