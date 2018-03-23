Kurdish rebels withdraw from Iraq's Sinjar

FILE - in this Saturday, Oct. 27, 2007 file photo, members of the Kurdistan Workers' party, known by its Kurdish acronym PKK, are seen near the Iraqi-Turkish border, northern Iraq. A Kurdish rebel group says they are withdrawing from Iraq's Sinjar following threats of attack from Turkey. The Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, says in a statement Friday, March 23, 2018 the "Iraqi government's position and the fact that the Kurdish community had managed to organize itself" have removed security fears in the area. Khalid Mohammed, File AP Photo