Vermont tests Amber Alert system Friday

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 11:13 PM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont is testing its Amber Alert system.

The test takes place Friday from about 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety will be testing various components of the system, including the VT-Alert system that sends phone messages to thousands of subscribers. The Vermont Agency of Transportation boards will have information about the exercise, and the Vermont Lottery will activate its system to include messages on their signs, tickets and kiosks.

The Emergency Alert System will also send messages to television and radio stations.

