Schuette lands Chamber backing, launches first TV ads

FILE - In a Sept. 12, 2017 file photo, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announces his gubernatorial campaign in Midland, Mich. Schuette will air his campaign's first TV ads — one touting his support from President Donald Trump and the other criticizing GOP gubernatorial rival Brian Calley. The ads from Schuette, the state attorney general, start running Friday, March 23, 2018. In one, Schuette says he will be the "jobs governor." A narrator notes Schuette's endorsement from Trump and says Schuette can defeat "liberals" who are in the mold of ex-Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm. The Bay City Times via AP, File Jacob Hamilton