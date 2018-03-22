Business

Mail carrier dies after being pinned by postal vehicle

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 08:05 AM

LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Authorities say a mail carrier has died after being pinned by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle that rolled down a driveway in Michigan.

State police say 56-year-old Tracy Sylo of Pinckney died Wednesday in Washtenaw County's Lyndon Township while delivering a package to a home.

Police say the mail truck was parked at the top of the driveway of a home that sits on a hill about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Detroit. The vehicle rolled and struck the mail carrier, pinning her between the vehicle and a metal guardrail.

A statement from police says Sylo died at the scene. The death is under investigation and police are working to determine why the truck rolled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch drone and time-lapse footage of the massive new warehouse in Harrison County

View More Video