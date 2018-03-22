Not everyone playing by the spirt of NBA tanking guideline

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 file photo, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watches from the crowd during NBA All-Star Saturday in Los Angeles. When the Dallas owner went on Hall of Famer Julius Erving’s podcast in February and said he told his players that "losing is our best option," the league fined him $600,000 for "public statements detrimental to the NBA." That put a spotlight on the Mavericks. So if they were planning on packing it in and trying to add more young legs in the draft for Nowitzki's expected swan song, suddenly they had to change plans. Chris Pizzello, File AP Photo