Peru president undone by corruption scandals he vowed to end

In this handout photo provided by the Peruvian Presidential Press Office, President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski poses with his cabinet before addressing the nation and announcing his resignation from office, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The embattled Peruvian leader offered his resignation to Congress ahead of a scheduled vote on whether to impeach the former Wall Street investor, according to a presidential aide. Presidencia de Peru via AP Juanca Guzman Negrini