Philippine bus careens into ravine, killing 19, injuring 21

In this Tuesday, March 20, 2018, photo provided by Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office PDRRMO), Mindoro Occidental, rescuers and volunteers try to rescue trapped passengers from the wreckage of the passenger bus after it careened off a road and fell into a ravine at Sablayan township, Mindoro Occidental province in central Philippines, south of Manila. The crash occurred Tuesday night as the bus was heading on a downhill stretch of road, killing more than a dozen of passengers.