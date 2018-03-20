Arkansas State Hospital: Worker, patient left facility

Arkansas authorities are looking for a worker and a patient from the state hospital who left the facility without authorization.
The Department of Human Services said a staff member used access to the hospital's forensic unit to walk the patient out of the facility Tuesday. Hospital police say they drove away in a blue Mazda 3S Grand Touring Car with Arkansas plates 502RBD.
A hospital police bulletin identifies the staff member as psychologist Michelle Messer and the patient as 46-year-old Cory Chapin. DHS said Messer will be terminated once located.
The DHS website says the hospital's 24-bed forensic service area assesses and treats patients with mental illnesses who are accused of a crime. The site says all people in the unit have been court-ordered to undergo evaluation or treatment.
