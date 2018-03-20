Distillery honors son who overdosed

Inside Dead Lightning Still Works in New Cumberland, the walls are adorned with Grateful Dead artwork and welcoming messages including "Stay Positive" and "Relax."
"Cross Road Blues" by Robert Johnson, the mysterious blues musician who, according to legend, sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his guitar-playing abilities, played over the speakers. And a cutout of Skyler Montgomery — accurate to his size, 6 feet 7 inches — greets customers who walk in the door.
Montgomery, a welder who loved bluegrass, jam bands and the Grateful Dead, died after overdosing in York County in 2016. He was 21.
Family members opened Dead Lightning Still Works to honor his memory on what would've been his 23rd birthday: March 3, 2018. It was a process filled with ups and downs as well as navigating regulations, some of which dated back to the end of Prohibition.
"When he passed, we needed to put our energy into something," said his mother, Andrea Montgomery, 50, of New Cumberland, who added that, despite how he died, the distillery allows her son's "spirits" to carry on forever. "Not crawl into a ball in a fetal position."
Skyler Montgomery made his own moonshine with friends, which they'd flavor. He and his father, Eric, had talked about opening a business.
"Dead" is for the Grateful Dead. "Lightning" is a reference to white lightning, slang for moonshine.
Initially, the Montgomerys wanted to start distilling, put their products in bars and restaurants and open a stand at the West Shore Farmers Market.
Then, New Cumberland Mayor Doug Morrow approached them about the space, which used to be the old cigar bar at Coakley's Restaurant & Irish Pub. It holds about 75 people and is less than 1,000 square feet.
"It just felt right," Andrea Montgomery said. "Our family's from New Cumberland. Skyler's been in this building numerous times. And I felt him."
The spirits themselves are distilled in a separate building in Lemoyne.
Tom Gribb, Skyler Montgomery's friend, was instrumental. He made the still and came up with the formulas.
It was a long, tedious process to get started.
Everything had to be approved. That ranged from the formulas to the type size on the labels on the bottles, said Eric Montgomery, 50, of New Cumberland.
"It's not easy," he said. "But if you stick with it, you can get it."
The federal and state government awarded them licenses on what would've been their son's 22nd birthday, knowing the significance of the date. They allow them to distill up to 100,000 gallons per year; sell spirits in the state; and serve beer and wine from Pennsylvania.
Right now, Dead Lightning produces everything from flavored vodkas to white and spiced rum. Several names of the products, Local Legend and Tall Boy, are homages to Skyler Montgomery. Some bottles have phrases on them that he would've said: "Hug your parents." ''Listen to the Grateful Dead." ''Spend your money."
They're working on additional spirits and are planning to offer pub grub such as steamed shrimp, pulled pork and chicken and steak tacos in the future.
People have remarked that the location feels like their son's living room. The decorations have a connection to him — his size 15 work boot, for example, sits above the digital jukebox.
"We're hoping his memory never fades away," Andrea Montgomery said. "Because you can walk in here and feel him and look around and see him everywhere."
