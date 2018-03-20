North Carolina airport imposes ground transportation fees

A North Carolina airport is imposing per-trip fees for ground transportation operators who pick up passengers.
The Asheville Regional Airport has ordered fees for all ground providers, including Uber and Lyft.
Uber has refused to comply, so its drivers cannot pick up passengers.
Uber and Lyft have been paying $7,000 annually for a permit to access to the airport. Now their drivers must pay $3.50 per trip. Taxis, shuttles and limousine services pay pickup fees of $2.50, as well as annual permit fees.
Airport spokeswoman Tina Kinsey says the companies could pay for the Uber and Lyft per trip fees, but have not agreed to do so. Kinsey said the new rules are a standard within the airport industry.
Uber and Lyft drivers can drop off passengers at the airport.
