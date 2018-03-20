Business

Major interruptions on some Amtrak service planned

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 07:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Amtrak train riders will see major changes to rail schedule next week because of track work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the schedule changes on Monday and Tuesday will affect all Northeast Regional trains operating in Virginia.

The track work could create two-hour delays for all trains arriving and departing from the Staples Mills Road station just outside of Richmond. The station is one of the busiest in the South.

The track work is being performed by freight rail company CSX, which said the work is part of an effort to improve passenger rail service around Richmond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch drone and time-lapse footage of the massive new warehouse in Harrison County

View More Video