Is AT&T a digital underdog? A judge will weigh the Dallas giant against Netflix, Amazon in merger battle

When Dallas-based AT&T faces off with the Justice Department Wednesday over its planned merger with Time Warner, the fight won't be about just a business deal. For the company, it will be a fight for its piece of the future.
The giant telecom, with roots that stretch back to Alexander Graham Bell's invention of the telephone in 1876, finds itself at another pivotal moment in its history. The ground is shifting in its businesses. Growth in the wireless market has slowed, and pricing has been under pressure in a world where smartphones are commonplace. Customers have new ways to watch TV without a cable box or satellite dish. And tech companies born in the digital age are increasingly treading on AT&T's turf.
So in a deal that's valued at nearly $109 billion, including debt, the telecom seeks to acquire Time Warner, parent company of CNN, HBO and other popular networks. For AT&T, the acquisition of Time Warner and its valuable TV programming and movies is a strategic move to gain new relevance in a fast shifting media landscape. But in November, the government sued to block the deal, saying it could harm competition.
Opening arguments in the case will begin Wednesday. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.
Never miss a local story.
The Justice Department must prove in court that the merger would open the door for AT&T to box out competitors, raise prices for consumers and abuse its position as the country's largest pay-TV provider.
The outcome of the trial is likely to hinge on which economic experts and which vision of the market the judge believes. Is AT&T grabbing power to hold back innovation in video programming and squash emerging streaming services that could endanger its cable and satellite dominance? Or does AT&T want to keep up in a vibrant, evolving video market where it must compete with an explosion of streaming services and original shows from Netflix and Amazon, along with legacy rivals such as Verizon and Comcast?
Opposing arguments
Regulators will argue that by owning Time Warner's valuable content, such as Turner Broadcasting and HBO, AT&T could strong-arm competitors, ultimately driving up prices for consumers or forcing them to switch to AT&T as it lowered prices.
In a brief filed with the court, regulators said the acquisition "would give AT&T a new tool to slow down the development and growth of disruptive online competitors in the future." Regulators say the programming of an Amazon or Netflix cannot compete with Time Warner's content, which includes NCAA March Madness, Game of Thrones and CNN. And in the brief, regulators dismissed the threat of internet-based alternatives, saying a majority of American households would keep subscribing to cable and satellite companies "well into the future."
AT&T, on the other hand, says the deal would create efficiencies that would save money, spark innovation and empower the legacy telecom to challenge tech titans such as Facebook and Google in digital advertising and would enable it to take on new streaming players such as Netflix. If AT&T doesn't acquire new content, the company says, the threat of falling behind is real. It points to Netflix's nearly 55 million U.S. subscribers – compared with its own approximately 25 million video subscribers – and the more than $13 billion that Amazon, Netflix and Hulu spent on content in 2017.
The government and AT&T and Time Warner "have two completely different views of what the media market looks like," said Larry Downes, a researcher at Georgetown University who studies the intersection of technology and public policy. "The government's view is very static. They just see the existing competitors and the give-and-take between cable and satellite. ... It's almost like one side is living in the past and one side is living in the future."
Laura Martin, a senior analyst for internet and media at New York-based Needham & Co., said the government's view of AT&T is stuck in a time warp. "It ignores the rise of global internet platforms over the past five years," she said.
"The new competitors are much larger companies, have much greater scale, and they can put all of the existing content and distribution companies out of business if they choose to."
In addition to the legal wrangling, the government's challenge of AT&T-Time Warner came with a political sideshow. On the same day that AT&T announced it had reached a deal with Time Warner's board in October 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to block the deal once elected. Trump, a frequent critic of Time Warner-owned CNN, described the merger as "an example of the power structure I'm fighting" and said it had put "too much concentration of power in the hands of too few."
"Deals like this destroy democracy," he said at the time.
While politics have hung over the merger, the judge has indicated that issue will get little, if any, time in court. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, who is presiding over the case, denied AT&T's request for communications between the White House and the Justice Department. He also blocked a friend-of-the-court brief written and signed by former Justice Department officials, which asked the court to explore possible White House interference.
Broader Implications
For antitrust attorneys and academics, the court battle between AT&T and the government is "a trial of a century," said Jennifer Rie, an antitrust lawyer who's now a senior litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.
It's been nearly four decades since the government went to court to fight a similar kind of merger in 1979. The proposed marriage of AT&T and Time Warner is a vertical merger, a deal that combines two companies that are not direct competitors. It's been more common for the government to challenge horizontal mergers, deals that combine two cellphone makers or two major grocers, for example.
For a horizontal merger, Rie said, "you can predict whether it'll be a problematic concentration just by doing the math." Regulators use a standard formula to compare the market share of two companies before a merger and the market share they'd have if combined. That calculation gives both parties a clear starting point, she said.
With vertical mergers, the calculation is less straightforward. "It's kind of a battle of the experts," she said. "They both present their models and try to refute the others' models."
Over the past few decades, regulators have typically seen vertical mergers as pro-competitive, she said. "Most regulators have been really careful about pushing too hard or threatening to block a vertical deal because what they don't want to do is end up blocking a deal that could be good for consumers," Rie said. "That's the opposite of what antitrust is supposed to do."
In the instances in which regulators have challenged vertical mergers, the cases have ended in settlements with a list of behavioral remedies, agreed-upon commitments of how the companies would behave to minimize harm. For example, in 2011 regulators approved the combination of Comcast, which was the country's largest cable company, and NBCUniversal, one of the largest providers of TV programs and movies – but with 150 conditions that aimed to shore up competition.
The challenge to AT&T signals a departure from that thinking. In the fall, Makan Delrahim took the reins as the Justice Department's new antitrust chief. In a speech last year, he said he was skeptical of behavioral remedies, which are often short-term and hard to enforce. He said the agreements force the government to serve as a referee in a free market.
"With limited information, how can antitrust lawyers hope to write rules that distort competitive incentives just enough to undo the damage done by a merger, for years to come?" he said in a speech to antitrust attorneys. "I don't think I'm smart enough to do that."
The judge's verdict will also have repercussions that go beyond AT&T. It will indicate where the government stands on antitrust policy and send a message to the media mergers that have already lined up behind AT&T-Time Warner, such as Disney's proposed acquisition of a significant chunk of 21st Century Fox.
The future
AT&T has dipped its toe into Hollywood and the streaming world, even while waiting for the government's green light. In the fall, it launched DirecTV Now, a streaming service that charges a monthly subscription fee for a cable-like lineup of TV programming. It threw a flashy event in New York City to kick off the new offering, with YouTube stars, TV actors and actress-turned-TV-producer Reese Witherspoon posing for photos on a blue carpet that matched AT&T's logo.
AT&T is using DirecTV Now, mobile-friendly alternative that's less expensive than cable, to reach new customers – particularly millennials who don't want a cable box or satellite dish but could be willing to pay for other AT&T services, such as high-speed internet.
AT&T says DirecTV Now now reaches about 1.2 million customers and will get new features later this year, including cloud DVR, pay-per-view options and targeted ads.
AT&T has also developed original content for subscribers, such as a behind-the-scenes video series following the pop star Taylor Swift. One of its ventures, Otter Media, includes Fullscreen, a YouTube- and Hulu-inspired subscription video service aimed at teens and 20-somethings.
And at analyst and industry conferences, AT&T has hinted at its not-yet-official ties to Time Warner by allowing audiences to snap photos with a throne used on the set of HBO's Game of Thrones.
AT&T described the Time Warner acquisition as part of this broader strategy. "AT&T and Time Warner are not seeking to hold back the tide, as the government asserts, but to ride an irresistible wave," AT&T wrote in a pretrial brief.
In the court filing, AT&T argued that the merger is not to make Time Warner content "less accessible or more expensive." Instead, it said, it's "just the opposite: It is about making Time Warner and AT&T more competitive during a revolutionary transformation that is occurring in the video programming marketplace."
Downes, a researcher at Georgetown University, said digital technologies have disrupted the old definition of TV content and put pressure on incumbents like AT&T. He said teens and 20-somethings see no difference between commercially produced programs and a YouTube video made by an individual with millions of subscribers. They view content not only as TV shows but also as short clips on YouTube and "snaps" from a friend on Snapchat.
"In the next five, 10 years," he said, "they won't understand these distinctions that older Americans grew up with."
Comments