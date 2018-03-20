In Egypt election, el-Sissi imposes stability over democracy

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, an election campaign banner for Egyptian presidential candidate President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, with Arabic that reads, "yes...to build the future," hangs over a bridge, in Cairo, Egypt. With the March 26-28 election, Egypt breaks with most pretense of democratic process, insisting stability is the priority. The vote saw an unprecedented purge from the race of would-be opponents to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, leaving his only rival a little known politician who is hardly campaigning. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo