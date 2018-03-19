Business

House holds hearing on Medicaid expansion bill

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 11:14 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

House lawmakers are beginning their debate over a plan to reauthorize New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program.

The current program has put about 50,000 low-income residents on private insurance plans, but it will expire later this year if lawmakers don't reauthorize it.

The Senate earlier this month voted in favor of a bill to continue the program for five years but change its structure to a managed care model. The plan also would impose new work requirements on enrollees and use 5 percent of liquor revenues to cover the state's cost as federal funding decreases.

The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee is holding a public hearing on the bill Tuesday.

