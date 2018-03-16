The Latest: Caller reported cracks in bridge before collapse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 117 Watch drone and time-lapse footage of the massive new warehouse in Harrison County Pause 60 Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving 65 Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 53 Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians? 155 What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again? 41 Should you fly or drive to Disney World? 178 USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi 108 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 77 Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 72 Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald