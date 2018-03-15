Forgot to order groceries but don’t want to wait in line? A Gulfport Walmart has a new option

A Walmart Neighborhood Market in Gulfport is one of the first in the country to offer Scan & Go that lets Walmart shoppers scan UPC codes and bag products as they shop and then speed through the check-out line.
The service is similar to what already is used at Sam’s Club stores across the country, said Kevin Gaines, manager of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. 49 in Orange Grove.
His store and the Walmart in D’Iberville were the first in the area to get online shopping, where customers can place their order online and pick up their order at the curb. This new service began in select test markets, according to the Walmart website, and is expanding to more areas of the country to make shopping faster and easier.
Scan & Go works with either an app downloaded on your cellphone or with one of the hand scanners available right inside the door of the Gulfport store.
“Grab some bags,” Gaines said as he picked up one of the paper bags displayed with the scanners. Customers also can use plastic bags or bring their cloth bags, he said.
“And you go shopping,” he demonstrates as he scans a bottle of juice and places it in the bag. The scanner or phone app keeps a running total, so shoppers know how much they are spending.
It’s a little more involved for fresh produce such as apples. Customers scan the code on an apple, weigh the apples on the scale in the produce department and enter that weight.
Once done shopping, it takes the customer just one swipe at the Scan & Go registers in the self check-out lanes to enter their purchases. They then pay with cash, credit card or Walmart Pay.
“And it’s that easy,” Gaines said.
The service debuted about six weeks ago for customers and Gaines said, “They absolutely love it.”
Older shoppers — “They are transitioning,” he said. The store has more than 100 employees and Gaines said staff members will show new users how to scan the products and help them proceed through the checkout so they are comfortable using the service.
For most shoppers who have tried Scan & Go, Gaines said, “They don’t want to go back to traditional shopping ever again.”
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
