Business

Former grocer facing charges for failing to pay sales tax

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 08:38 AM

MITCHELL, S.D.

The former owner of several rural grocery stores in South Dakota is facing charges for failing to pay seven months of sales tax.

The Daily Republic reports Mark Mora is accused of not paying sales tax for Corner Grocery stores in Tyndall, Tripp and Scotland between September 2016 and March 2017.

Mora and his wife ran the stores for less than a year and abruptly closed them last March. A South Dakota Department of Revenue official declined to disclose how much sales tax Mora allegedly failed to pay.

Mora has been charged with three felonies and 15 misdemeanors out of two area counties. It wasn't immediately clear if Mora has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch drone and time-lapse footage of the massive new warehouse in Harrison County

View More Video