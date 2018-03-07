A trampoline park is coming to Edgewater Mall

Premiere Cinemas already is under construction and now Edgewater Mall is getting a Sky Zone Trampoline Park that will open in the spring of 2019.
The 24,000 square foot trampoline park will have 19 attractions and will be on the west side of Edgewater Mall between the food court entrance and JCPenney department store, where the Tulane University campus was located when it was in the mall.
The attraction will be under construction within the next 90 days, the mall management said in a press release Wednesday.
“Family entertainment is the mission of Sky Zone, and we offer a complete line of activities for every member and every age of the family,” said Jeff Platt, president of Sky Zone. “We offer a complete range of zones with 10 programs from Toddler Time, Sky Camp, Sky Fit to Sensory Hours, providing a quieter, toned-down jumping experience for those with special needs,” he said. Safety is a priority, Platt said.
Never miss a local story.
“Sky Zone offers family entertainment that will be unique to the Biloxi area,” said Carl Bartlett, executive vice president of Jim Wilson and Associates,the leasing and management company for Edgewater Mall, which is the second largest mall in Mississippi.
The mall has increasingly moved from primarily retail to a mix of stores, restaurants and attractions over the past few years. Barefoot Billy’s, a full-service bar and grill, opened recently in what was Bonefish Grill adjacent to the south mall entrance. Mall Manager Terry Powell said the new trampoline park will also encompass Pinups store, which will relocate next to Bath & Body Works in the same area of the mall.
Chick-fil-A in the food court is newly remodeled and will open Monday, he said.
The eight-screen Premiere Cinemas is being built on the site of the former Sears building and will open in the fall, in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments