Looking for a new career? These job fairs on the Coast may help get you hired.

A job fair to find skilled workers is coming to South Mississippi, along with a career fair to help students and others network and learn about job opportunities.
▪ Ingalls Shipbuilding is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy, 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway, Pascagoula.
The Coast’s largest employer is looking for engineers with all experience levels for engineering and designer positions. Candidates should be ready for an interview on-site and Ingalls said in a press release that offers will be made “on-the-spot.”
Candidates also can apply online before they attend the job fair. Company benefits include flexible work schedules, medical and dental coverage, retirement plans and 11 paid holidays, five of which are included in the 10-day shutdown during the Christmas holiday season. Among the other benefits are education reimbursement for training and classes related to the employee’s profession.
▪ For those just starting out or looking for a new job, Virginia College in Biloxi will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14. The campus is at 920 Cedar Lake Road. It’s just off Popp’s Ferry Road.
The event is free and open to students and the public. Participants can meet potential employers, practice their interview skills and learn about programs offered at Virginia College. Those 18 and older can enter to win prizes such as a Chromebook or gift cards.
Representatives of local casinos, salons, food and beverage companies, medical facilities, staffing agencies, stores, banks, health and fitness facilities and military will be available for networking.
“In today’s job market, networking is becoming increasingly valuable, and the staff at Virginia College is eager to help facilitate these professional connections,” said Leon Kelley, campus president.
The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Career Fair being held at 69 locations in 19 states.
Members of the community planning to attend must register by calling Hildie Flynt, director of career development, at 228-234-2586.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
