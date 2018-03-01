Workers watch as the USS America LHA6 leaves Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday July 11, 2014. The area’s largest employer is holding a job fair March 3.
Workers watch as the USS America LHA6 leaves Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday July 11, 2014. The area’s largest employer is holding a job fair March 3. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
Workers watch as the USS America LHA6 leaves Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula on Friday July 11, 2014. The area’s largest employer is holding a job fair March 3. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Business

Looking for a new career? These job fairs on the Coast may help get you hired.

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

March 01, 2018 10:00 PM

A job fair to find skilled workers is coming to South Mississippi, along with a career fair to help students and others network and learn about job opportunities.

▪ Ingalls Shipbuilding is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3, at Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy, 1000 Jerry St. Pé Highway, Pascagoula.

The Coast’s largest employer is looking for engineers with all experience levels for engineering and designer positions. Candidates should be ready for an interview on-site and Ingalls said in a press release that offers will be made “on-the-spot.”

Candidates also can apply online before they attend the job fair. Company benefits include flexible work schedules, medical and dental coverage, retirement plans and 11 paid holidays, five of which are included in the 10-day shutdown during the Christmas holiday season. Among the other benefits are education reimbursement for training and classes related to the employee’s profession.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ For those just starting out or looking for a new job, Virginia College in Biloxi will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14. The campus is at 920 Cedar Lake Road. It’s just off Popp’s Ferry Road.

More Videos

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving 1:01

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving

Pause
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians? 0:54

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians?

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again? 2:36

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again?

Should you fly or drive to Disney World? 0:42

Should you fly or drive to Disney World?

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi 2:59

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

George Howell, 90, who was the vice president and general counsel at Ingalls in 1967, reflects on the unprecedented deal that led to the construction of a new, modern shipyard on the west bank of the Pascagoula River. Amanda McCoyamccoy@sunherald.com

The event is free and open to students and the public. Participants can meet potential employers, practice their interview skills and learn about programs offered at Virginia College. Those 18 and older can enter to win prizes such as a Chromebook or gift cards.

Representatives of local casinos, salons, food and beverage companies, medical facilities, staffing agencies, stores, banks, health and fitness facilities and military will be available for networking.

“In today’s job market, networking is becoming increasingly valuable, and the staff at Virginia College is eager to help facilitate these professional connections,” said Leon Kelley, campus president.

The event is part of Virginia College parent company Education Corporation of America’s national Career Fair being held at 69 locations in 19 states.

Members of the community planning to attend must register by calling Hildie Flynt, director of career development, at 228-234-2586.

More Videos

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving 1:01

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving

Pause
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians? 0:54

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians?

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again? 2:36

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again?

Should you fly or drive to Disney World? 0:42

Should you fly or drive to Disney World?

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi 2:59

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Ingalls Shipbuilding Women Engineers invited Jackson County middle school students to compete in a boat-building competition to teach STEM and encourage students to pursue engineering as a career. Justin VicorySun Herald

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving 1:01

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving

Pause
Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop 1:06

Take a look at Whole Foods' dramatic price drop

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians? 0:54

Who decides what beers are available to Mississippians?

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again? 2:36

What will it take to make Howard Avenue great again?

Should you fly or drive to Disney World? 0:42

Should you fly or drive to Disney World?

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi 2:59

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

Construction projects across the coast keep the economy moving

View More Video