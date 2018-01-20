Business

Montana fair official is new Nebraska State Fair director

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 08:42 AM

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.

The Nebraska State Fair Board has announced the hiring of a new executive director from Montana.

The board announced Friday that it has hired Lori Cox as the new Nebraska State Fair director. Cox comes from the Big Sky Country State Fair in Montana and has a background in 4-H and production agriculture. Cox assumes her new duties immediately.

She is in the process of relocating to Grand Island.

In a news release, Cox says she hopes to build on the Nebraska State Fair's rich history while "accelerating the steady growth that the Fair has seen."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald departed Fleet Activities (FLEACT) in Yokosuk, Japan on Nov. 24, 2017 to meet the heavy lift transport vessel Transshelf and begin her journey to Pascagoula, Mississippi for further repairs.

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi 2:59

USS Fitzgerald departs Japan for Mississippi
How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

View More Video