SEPTA offers discount to NFC Championship

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:08 AM

PHILADELPHIA

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority is offering a discount fare for fans attending Sunday's NFC Championship between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

The $4 roundtrip pass goes on sale Friday and can be used to get to and from the game on the Broad Street Line subway.

The passes will be sold at 15th Street Station, Frankford Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, 69th Street Transportation Center and SEPTA Headquarters.

The passes will also be sold for cash only on game day starting at 10 a.m. at Fern Rock Transportation Center, at the Dilworth Park entrance to the City Hall Station and at the Walnut/Locust Station.

SEPTA is expecting 18,000 riders.

