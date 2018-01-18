In this photo dated February, 2017 and provided by the Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Bill Nye, left, and Jim Bridenstine, right, pose for a photo. Bridenstine, President Donald Trump’s pick to head NASA, says he plans to invite Bill Nye "The Science Guy" to be his guest of honor at President Trump's State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018.
In this photo dated February, 2017 and provided by the Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Bill Nye, left, and Jim Bridenstine, right, pose for a photo. Bridenstine, President Donald Trump’s pick to head NASA, says he plans to invite Bill Nye "The Science Guy" to be his guest of honor at President Trump's State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine via AP Megan Wenrich
In this photo dated February, 2017 and provided by the Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine, Bill Nye, left, and Jim Bridenstine, right, pose for a photo. Bridenstine, President Donald Trump’s pick to head NASA, says he plans to invite Bill Nye "The Science Guy" to be his guest of honor at President Trump's State of the Union address on Jan. 30, 2018. Office of Congressman Jim Bridenstine via AP Megan Wenrich

Business

Trump's pick to head NASA to host Bill Nye 'Science Guy'

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:52 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead NASA has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming, and now U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine is touting his relationship with Bill Nye "The Science Guy."

The Republican from Oklahoma announced Thursday that Nye will accompany him to Trump's Jan. 30 State of the Union address.

A U.S. Senate committee Thursday narrowly approved Bridenstine's nomination, pushing him closer to a final vote. Bridenstine earlier promised the panel to run the agency on a consensus agenda driven by science.

Nye says in a statement from Bridenstine's office that he's enjoyed a "productive working relationship" with the congressman. Nye starred in a popular children's science show in the 1990s and now is head of The Planetary Society advocacy organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video