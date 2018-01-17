Milwaukee ends contracts with company after racist displays

Milwaukee officials are terminating two contracts with a construction company whose employees were photographed displaying a Ku Klux Klan sticker and openly brandishing firearms in a majority black neighborhood.
The Milwaukee Common Council passed a resolution Wednesday that ends the contracts worth $80,000 with Wisconsin-based American Sewer Services. The company is not contesting the action.
The resolution is a response to two photographs from early December. In one, a picture of a company employee's cooler shows a KKK sticker. In another, two workers have firearms in holsters and a third is holding a gun in his hand. The three workers are white and the photo posted on Facebook had the caption: "This is how you finish concrete in Milwaukee."
Councilmembers are considering forbidding the company from bidding on city contracts again.
