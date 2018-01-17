Prosecutor: Former CFO took $450K from SC county schools

The former chief financial officer of a South Carolina school district has pleaded guilty to 20 federal charges involving embezzlement, money laundering and public corruption for using about $450,000 of public funds for travel and private club memberships.
U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release that 61-year-old Brantley Thomas of Hanahan was the CFO of the Berkeley County School District. Drake says evidence showed Thomas purposely overpaid some vendors, and then converted the refund checks for himself.
Drake says Thomas also admitted to taking 16 kickbacks of $2,000 each, for a total of $32,000, from an insurance broker in exchange for doing business with the school district.
The sentencing has not been scheduled. The maximum sentence on the corruption charges are 20 years each.
