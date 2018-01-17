France abandons plans to build new airport in the west

An activist of the "ZAD" movement Zone to Defend) sprays champagne while celebrating with others after French PM announced the government's official decision to abandon the airport project, in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, outside the city of Nantes, western France, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says that the government has decided against building an airport in western France that has mobilized nearly a decade of sometimes violent protests and he told protesters occupying the site that they must leave.