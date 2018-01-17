Optimism in Iraq fuels revived interest in classic cars

In this Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 photo, a collection of luxury vintage cars used by the Hashemite monarchy from 1921 until 1958, including a 1936 Mercedes Benz, foreground, that was a gift from Adolf Hitler and others that belonged to Uday, the notoriously brutal playboy son of Saddam Hussein, are stored in a garage for safe-keeping in Baghdad, Iraq. The promise of better days after Iraq’s victory against the Islamic State group is rekindling interest in vintage cars. Karim Kadim AP Photo